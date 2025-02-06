AI Safety Institute Faces Uncertain Future as Director Departs

The U.S. AI Safety Institute is at a crossroads as its first director, Elizabeth Kelly, steps down. Announcing her departure on LinkedIn, Kelly leaves the nascent body without clear leadership, raising questions about its path forward under President Donald Trump.

During her tenure, Kelly led critical initiatives, including agreements with startups like OpenAI and Anthropic to test their AI models before public release. The institute, which was established under former President Joe Biden, is part of the U.S. Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Since assuming office, President Trump has revoked a 2023 AI executive order issued by Biden, but the administration's plans for the AI Safety Institute remain unclear. In her LinkedIn statement, Kelly expressed confidence in the institute's mission and future.

(With inputs from agencies.)