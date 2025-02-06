Left Menu

AI Safety Institute Faces Uncertain Future as Director Departs

Elizabeth Kelly, the inaugural director of the U.S. AI Safety Institute, resigns. Her departure leaves uncertainty around the institute's direction under President Trump. Kelly led efforts to test AI models and collaborated internationally. With Trump's revocation of Biden's AI order, the institute's future remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 06:44 IST
AI Safety Institute Faces Uncertain Future as Director Departs

The U.S. AI Safety Institute is at a crossroads as its first director, Elizabeth Kelly, steps down. Announcing her departure on LinkedIn, Kelly leaves the nascent body without clear leadership, raising questions about its path forward under President Donald Trump.

During her tenure, Kelly led critical initiatives, including agreements with startups like OpenAI and Anthropic to test their AI models before public release. The institute, which was established under former President Joe Biden, is part of the U.S. Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Since assuming office, President Trump has revoked a 2023 AI executive order issued by Biden, but the administration's plans for the AI Safety Institute remain unclear. In her LinkedIn statement, Kelly expressed confidence in the institute's mission and future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025