Growing Global Crackdown on DeepSeek: Security Concerns on Chinese AI

The South Korean government has initiated a temporary restriction on employee access to the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek, citing potential security threats. The move is part of a wider call for caution issued by the government to ministries and agencies regarding the use of generative AI services including DeepSeek and ChatGPT.

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power along with the defence ministry have already prohibited the use of DeepSeek on specific computers. Meanwhile, the foreign ministry has limited access on devices connected to external networks. DeepSeek has not yet commented on these restrictions.

The actions in South Korea mirror a growing trend worldwide, with countries like Australia, Taiwan, and Italy implementing bans on DeepSeek due to security concerns. Korean tech firms are adopting more cautious approaches to generative AI, following governmental advisories.

