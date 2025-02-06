VentuRISE 2024-25: Propelling Global Startups in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has unveiled 48 startups shortlisted for the VentuRISE 2024-25 Global Startup Challenge, emphasizing innovation in electronics, automotive, aerospace, and defense. The prestigious challenge drew around 1,000 global applicants, with winners to be announced during the Global Investors Meet 2025 at Bengaluru Palace.

Karnataka, known as an innovation powerhouse, aims to bolster its position with VentuRISE, facilitating the growth of disruptive startups. With USD 300,000 in awards and unmatched networking opportunities, the initiative garners significant backing from corporates like BOSCH and Toyota.

The challenge's rigorous evaluation process focuses on innovation, development stage, scalability, and leadership. Top startups will advance to the Grand Jury Pitch Round in February 2025, showcasing at GIM 2025 alongside curated mentorship and potential partnerships, reinforcing Karnataka's reputation as a leader in tech-driven entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)