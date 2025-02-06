Pioneering Green Hydrogen Standards for a Sustainable Future

In New Delhi, a significant two-day workshop brought together the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the British Standards Institution (BSI) to focus on the standardisation of green hydrogen production and related regulations. This collaboration signifies an important step towards aligning international standards within the emerging hydrogen economy across India and the UK.

The event, organized in partnership with the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), underscores India and the UK's shared ambition to lead in the green hydrogen sector to support a net zero future, according to Abbey Dorian, Energy Sector Lead at BSI. The initiative also forms part of the UK government's broader Standards Partnership programme, aiming to accelerate growth and promote enhanced trade through international standards adoption in India.

Key discussions at the workshop revolved around creating safe, scalable, and globally harmonized Regulations, Codes, and Standards (RCS). The workshop put a special focus on public specification standards and global hydrogen certification. This first-of-its-kind initiative aligns with India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, helping bridge standardisation gaps and building expert networks vital for developing a competitive green hydrogen market.

(With inputs from agencies.)