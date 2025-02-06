Hidden Portraits and High-Tech Time Travel: Unveiling Art and History

Left Menu

Researchers in Cyprus have uncovered a hidden portrait beneath a Titian painting. A Tokyo exhibition uses modern technology to showcase Hokusai's art. Concurrently, Argentina breeds genetically edited polo horses, and scientists identify the oldest bird lineage from dinosaur-era Antarctica, offering insights into art, science, and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:36 IST
In the coastal city of Limassol, Cyprus, researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery. A clandestine portrait, concealed for centuries beneath a Titian masterpiece from 1570, has been unveiled, offering a new perspective on Renaissance art.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, an innovative exhibit is bridging past and present. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, the exhibition brings to life the work of renowned ukiyo-e artist Hokusai, allowing visitors to experience Japan's samurai era in vivid detail.

On a different cultural horizon, Argentina is at the forefront of technology in equestrian sports. Scientists are pioneering the creation of genetically edited horses, enhancing the legacy of Polo Pureza, an award-winning mare, with aims to surpass her illustrious performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

