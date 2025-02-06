Govt Accelerates Telecom Connectivity in Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group Villages

The Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, informed the Rajya Sabha today about the significant strides being made to enhance telecom connectivity in Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) villages across India.

Following a comprehensive survey conducted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in response to a request from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in July 2024, a total of 2,595 PVTG villages have been identified as priority areas for enhanced mobile connectivity. To address this, 1,716 new mobile towers are scheduled for installation, focusing on rural, remote, and hilly regions where connectivity has been historically lacking. This initiative targets not only PVTG habitations but also smaller settlements such as tolas and majiras.

Addressing a starred question in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Scindia highlighted the progress made in a short span. Out of the 2,595 identified villages, 901 have already been provided with mobile connectivity. A total of 519 towers have been installed within just six months, marking an impressive 35% completion rate of the project.

This initiative aligns with the broader goals of the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), which was approved by the Union Cabinet in November 2023 with an outlay of Rs. 24,104 Crore. PM JANMAN aims to provide comprehensive support to PVTG families and habitations, ensuring basic amenities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities. The provision of mobile coverage in PVTG villages is a key component of this mission, facilitated through Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) funded schemes.

Shri Scindia elaborated on special projects aimed at bolstering mobile connectivity in PVTG habitations and rural areas, particularly in Jharkhand. A total of 1,987 towers have been identified to serve 2,471 habitations in the state. He reaffirmed the Union Government’s commitment to the holistic development of tribal and left-wing extremism (LWE) affected areas. Initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana are pivotal in enhancing connectivity and promoting overall development in tribal-dominated regions.

The Minister underscored that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government remains steadfast in its mission to ensure the inclusive development of tribal and remote areas. Telecommunication infrastructure is viewed as a cornerstone of this developmental vision, aimed at bridging the digital divide and fostering socio-economic growth.

In addition to his oral statement, Shri Scindia also submitted a written reply detailing the allocation and utilization of Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) funds. These funds are being strategically deployed to provide mobile connectivity to uncovered villages in rural, remote, hilly, and LWE-affected regions across the country.

The ongoing efforts reflect the government’s dedication to transforming the digital landscape of India’s most vulnerable and underserved communities, ensuring that no village is left behind in the march towards a connected and digitally empowered nation.