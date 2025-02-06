CDAC Noida and LEGO Group Collaborate to Propel Indian Electronic Toy Industry

In a strategic move to boost India's burgeoning electronic toy sector, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Noida, a premier R&D organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Creative Play Lab (CPL), a specialized department of the LEGO Group. This collaboration is a cornerstone of the project titled ‘Development of Electronics and IT-based Control and Automation Solutions for Consumer Electronic Goods (Toy Industry).’

The initiative is tailored by MeitY's R&D division to accelerate the growth of the Indian electronic toys industry. The project aims to develop cutting-edge prototypes while equipping young engineers, especially from under-represented communities, with essential skills for designing advanced electronic toys.

Empowering Young Engineers Through Hands-On R&D

As part of this initiative, promising young engineers from across India, particularly those from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and the North Eastern Region (NER), were selected to participate in a comprehensive year-long R&D program. The program is divided into two phases:

Six-Month Toy Lab Training at CDAC Noida: Participants gain hands-on experience in designing and developing electronic toys, honing their technical and creative skills. Six-Month Industry Internship: The engineers undergo specialized training within the toy industry, focusing on creating prototypes that align with current market demands.

Global Exposure and Mentorship from LEGO

In a bid to provide international exposure, LEGO India, with support from CPL, will mentor 1-2 students per batch on their toy prototype development. Selected students will also have the exclusive opportunity to visit the LEGO Group’s headquarters in Billund, Denmark, where they will interact with global experts and gain insights into international standards and innovation practices.

For the 3rd batch of young engineers, CPL will conduct a series of webinars, offering valuable insights into their experimentation mindset, toy development processes, industry standards, and providing feedback on prototypes created by the students.

Distinguished Presence at the Signing Event

The signing ceremony, held at MeitY headquarters on February 6, 2025, was attended by several dignitaries, including:

Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY

Shri Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY

Ms. Sunita Verma, Group Coordinator, R&D, MeitY

Shri Vivek Khaneja, Executive Director, CDAC Noida

Ms. Colette Burke, Global Chief Commercial Officer, LEGO Group, Denmark

Mr. Claus Kristensen, Senior Vice President, APAC Market Group, LEGO Group, Singapore

Senior officials from the Ministry and Industry stakeholders

This landmark collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering innovation in the Indian toy industry, nurturing talent from diverse backgrounds, and positioning India as a hub for electronic toy development on the global stage.