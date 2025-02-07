Historic $1 Billion MOU Paves Way for Telecom Revolution in DRC
India Private Limited partners with the Democratic Republic of Congo to revolutionize their telecommunications infrastructure with a $1 billion MOU. Projects include constructing data centers, developing satellite infrastructure, expanding 3G and 4G networks, and laying extensive fiber optic cables. General Technologies will establish its first African office.
India Private Limited has cemented a landmark $1 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Democratic Republic of Congo's Telecommunications Ministry. Managing Director Mr. Aneesahmed Kagzi and Executive Director Mr. Mirza Muhammad Amir were pivotal in this agreement.
This venture, exclusive to General Technologies, aims to redefine DRC's telecommunications, with robust projects such as modern data center establishments, satellite infrastructure for remote connectivity, and expansion of 3G and 4G networks.
Also in the plans is the laying of 38,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables. This initiative marks a significant entry of General Technologies into the African market, spearheaded by Mr. Mirza Muhammad Amir, adding to their offices in India, the UAE, and the USA.
