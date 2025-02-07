AI-Driven National Consumer Helpline Revolutionizes Grievance Redressal Across India

In a groundbreaking move to strengthen consumer rights and improve grievance redressal, the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, has integrated an AI-enabled system into the National Consumer Helpline (NCH). This technology-driven advancement aims to enhance the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of resolving consumer issues, with a particular focus on sectors like education, e-commerce, digital payments, and more.

Since the adoption of AI, consumer engagement with the NCH has surged dramatically. The helpline witnessed a more than tenfold increase in the number of calls received, growing from 12,553 in December 2015 to an impressive 1,55,138 in December 2024. This surge reflects the growing confidence of consumers in the helpline's ability to address their issues effectively.

Similarly, the average number of complaints registered per month has seen a substantial rise from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,12,468 in 2024. Digital grievance registrations also climbed significantly, from a monthly average of 54,893 in FY 2023-24 to 68,831 in FY 2024-25 (as of December 2024).

Improved Grievance Disposal Times

The integration of AI has led to a remarkable reduction in grievance resolution times. In 2024, the average disposal time for consumer grievances dropped to 48 days, down from 66.26 days in 2023. This improvement underscores the system's efficiency in addressing consumer concerns promptly and effectively.

Convergence Partnerships: A Collaborative Approach

A key element of the NCH’s strategy involves onboarding companies with the highest number of grievances as 'convergence partners.' These companies are required to collaborate with NCH to prioritize swift and effective grievance redressal. The number of convergence companies has grown significantly, from 263 in 2017 to over 1,038 by 2024. This initiative has been particularly impactful in sectors like education, where faster resolution of complaints is now a priority.

Impact Across Key Sectors

Broadband & Internet: A consumer from West Bengal successfully obtained a refund from an Internet service provider for unutilized services after contacting NCH. The provider also corrected the consumer’s account, leading to widespread positive feedback about NCH’s efficiency. E-Commerce: A Karnataka consumer faced issues with a defective product from an online retailer. Post NCH intervention, the product was replaced, and a refund was processed promptly, reinforcing trust in both the platform and e-commerce. Consumer Durables: A citizen from Rajasthan experienced a malfunction in a purchased product. Despite initial inaction from the company, NCH facilitated a prompt replacement and an official apology, earning praise for its professionalism. Digital Payment Modes: A Delhi consumer’s Rs. 45,000/- was frozen due to transaction issues. NCH’s intervention led to the swift unfreezing of the amount, restoring the consumer’s access to their account and garnering positive reviews. Petroleum: A Telangana buyer was overcharged for a gas cylinder. NCH resolved the issue quickly, ensuring the consumer was compensated and protected from unfair practices.

Encouraging Consumer Participation

The Department of Consumer Affairs urges all consumers to utilize the National Consumer Helpline for grievances related to products or services. Consumers can reach NCH through the toll-free number 1915 or via the web portal at https://consumerhelpline.gov.in/user/signup.php.

The proactive engagement of consumers and companies alike has transformed NCH into a cornerstone of pre-litigation grievance redressal in India, fostering a culture of accountability, transparency, and trust. By leveraging AI-driven, sector-specific analysis, the helpline continues to set new benchmarks in consumer protection and service excellence, benefiting millions of consumers nationwide.

The AI-enabled National Consumer Helpline has emerged as a powerful tool in the fight for consumer rights, significantly improving grievance redressal mechanisms across diverse sectors. Through innovative technology, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to consumer welfare, the NCH is ensuring that consumer voices are heard, and their issues are resolved with unprecedented efficiency.