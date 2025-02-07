Left Menu

OpenAI's European Expansion: Stargate Initiative on the Horizon

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed interest in creating a European version of the Stargate AI program. This venture, originally U.S.-based, is backed by significant investors and plans a major financial commitment. OpenAI is expanding its presence in Europe with a new office in Munich, Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

OpenAI is set to deepen its roots in Europe as CEO Sam Altman hints at launching a European version of the Stargate AI program. Speaking at Berlin's Technical University, Altman emphasized the need for Europe's active involvement in AI development.

The Stargate initiative, supported by notable backers such as Softbank and Oracle, was originally a U.S. project initiated under President Donald Trump. It aims to invest up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure over five years. Altman encourages Europe to define its own AI regulations, asserting OpenAI's commitment to compliance.

To bolster its European engagement, OpenAI announced the opening of a Munich office. This follows recent expansions in Dublin and London, with future offices planned in Paris and Brussels. Altman will further discuss AI advancements at an upcoming summit in Paris alongside European leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

