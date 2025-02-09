Ignite Startups: A Catalyst for Indian Tech Innovation

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) has rolled out the 'Ignite Startups' mentoring initiative in a bid to energize India's tech startup landscape.

In collaboration with startup accelerator Marwari Catalysts (MCats), the ESC has introduced a comprehensive support package offering funding, global exposure, and mentorship for tech startups with transformative potential.

This strategic partnership will allocate Rs 35 million to propel 10 to 12 tech startups, providing them with an opportunity to prominently feature at the INDIASOFT 2025 event, where over 700 global buyers from 70-plus countries will convene, ensuring unparalleled networking and growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)