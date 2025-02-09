US Showcases Futuristic Defense Tech at Aero India

The United States is gearing up to showcase its cutting-edge defense technology at the Aero India show in Bengaluru. Notable exhibitions will include F-16 and F-35 aircraft, among other advanced military equipment, reflecting the US-India partnership focusing on regional security and technological cooperation.

With participation for the fifteenth time, senior US officials emphasized their commitment to enhancing defense and aerospace partnerships with India. This year's event highlights deepening ties through trade, technology innovation, and security cooperation, underlined by the presence of high-ranking US officials.

Beyond showcasing aircraft, the US will spotlight advancements in unmanned aerial systems, avionics, and defense electronics. The event further serves as a platform for over two dozen American exhibitors to engage with Indian counterparts and explore new business avenues within the aerospace sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)