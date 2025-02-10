AI Boom Sparks Optimism in Chinese Markets

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a noticeable upswing on Monday, driven by positive sentiment around artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek. The technology sector continued to perform strongly amid better-than-expected inflation figures.

The Shanghai Composite Index saw a modest increase of 0.3% by midday, building on last week's gains. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 1.4%, with the Hang Seng Tech Index hitting a four-month high, spurred by the rise in AI-related shares.

China's large telecom operators, in collaboration with DeepSeek's open source AI model, sparked further investor confidence. Analysts suggest this upward trend could persist until the Two Sessions in March despite market volatility, as trade tensions between the U.S. and China ease.

