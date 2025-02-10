HAL Unveils 'Yashas': A Revolution in Jet Training

The aircraft, formerly known as the HJT-36, underwent extensive modifications that improved its spin resistance and overall capabilities. In light of these changes, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited unveiled 'Yashas' as the new name during Aero India 2025.

Defence Production Secretary, Sanjeev Kumar, along with D K Sunil, CMD of HAL, announced the rebranding, citing opportunities for enhanced training with the aircraft's advanced avionics and cockpit features.

The 'Yashas' now serves as a comprehensive training platform offering Stage II pilot training and engaging in counter insurgency and counter surface force operations, making it a pivotal tool in modern military aviation.

