Brazil Plans Retaliatory Tax on U.S. Tech Giants Amid Steel Tariff Threats
Amid threats of a 25% U.S. steel tariff by President Trump, Brazil may impose taxes on major U.S. tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google. This move aims to offset potential revenue shortfalls. Brazil is a significant steel exporter to the U.S. and a major market for these firms.
In a potential economic standoff, Brazil's government is considering taxing U.S. tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, and Google if President Donald Trump implements a 25% tariff on steel imports. This development was reported by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo on Monday.
Brazil ranks among the largest exporters of steel to the United States and serves as an important market for these American tech companies. The plan suggests a strategic retaliation against the proposed U.S. tariffs, targeting key players in the digital economy.
While Brazilian officials have remained silent in response to inquiries, a finance ministry source indicated last year that taxing large tech entities could be a potential strategy to achieve fiscal goals if government revenues decline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
