BEML's Global Ambition: Rebranding for Future Success

State-owned BEML is making strategic moves to strengthen its position globally by tapping into new markets and integrating cutting-edge technologies, the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Shantanu Roy, announced on Monday at Aero India 2025.

The announcement came during the unveiling of BEML's new identity logo in Bengaluru, a step signifying its transformation from a legacy-driven firm into a significant engineering force on the international stage. Roy emphasized the company's ambitions to explore emerging opportunities and tackle future challenges.

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, officially launched the new logo, named 'Infinix', highlighting BEML's aspirations to become a highly valuable company both domestically and internationally. BEML operates in the construction, mining, rail, metro, defence, and aerospace sectors under the Ministry of Defence, showcasing its latest innovations at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)