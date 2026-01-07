Left Menu

Pioneering Lung Health Initiative: The Bioengineering Centre of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad

India's IIT Hyderabad, in partnership with Germany's Institute for Lung Health, launched a first-of-its-kind Bioengineering Centre of Excellence focused on lung health. This center aims to advance interdisciplinary research integrating bioengineering and clinical medicine, particularly in developing non-invasive diagnostics and therapies, through strong Indo-German collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:21 IST
A transformative leap in lung health research unfolded Wednesday as IIT Hyderabad unveiled its Bioengineering Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Germany's Institute for Lung Health. The pioneering center aims to revolutionize care through advanced interdisciplinary research.

Under the visionary leadership of Renu John from IITH and Soni Savai Pullamsetti from ILH, Germany, the center is designed to act as a hub for international collaboration. The initiative promises to strengthen ties between India and Germany in biomedical science, fostering innovation and developing future leaders in the field.

Launching this Indo-German endeavor, the center tackles existing challenges in accurately assessing pulmonary and cardiac functions. Highlighting the event, prominent figures such as IIT Hyderabad Director B S Murty and ILH Director Werner Seeger emphasized its pivotal role in shaping the future of lung health research through novel, non-invasive diagnostics and therapies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

