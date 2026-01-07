Pioneering Lung Health Initiative: The Bioengineering Centre of Excellence at IIT Hyderabad

A transformative leap in lung health research unfolded Wednesday as IIT Hyderabad unveiled its Bioengineering Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Germany's Institute for Lung Health. The pioneering center aims to revolutionize care through advanced interdisciplinary research.

Under the visionary leadership of Renu John from IITH and Soni Savai Pullamsetti from ILH, Germany, the center is designed to act as a hub for international collaboration. The initiative promises to strengthen ties between India and Germany in biomedical science, fostering innovation and developing future leaders in the field.

Launching this Indo-German endeavor, the center tackles existing challenges in accurately assessing pulmonary and cardiac functions. Highlighting the event, prominent figures such as IIT Hyderabad Director B S Murty and ILH Director Werner Seeger emphasized its pivotal role in shaping the future of lung health research through novel, non-invasive diagnostics and therapies.

