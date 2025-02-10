Nirmata's Meteoric Rise: A New Dawn in Cloud Security
US-based Nirmata has secured $9.6 million in funding led by Peak XV's Surge to enhance its cloud security solutions. With an operational focus in India, the company aims to expand its market reach and expedite product development to meet the increasing demand for fortified cloud-native environments.
US-based cloud start-up Nirmata announced on Monday that it has successfully raised USD 9.6 million in a significant funding round led by Peak XV's Surge. The funding effort also saw participation from Dallas Venture Capital, Dreamit Ventures, along with existing backers Z5 Capital and Uncorrelated Ventures.
With half of its workforce based in India, Nirmata is poised to expand its operations in the region as part of its broader strategy to scale market initiatives and accelerate product development. The company is committed to addressing the growing demand for enhanced security and governance within the cloud-native ecosystem.
Nirmata's Co-Founder and CEO, Jim Bugwadia, emphasized the importance of this funding, stating that it underscores the strong market need for their solutions. The investment will empower the company to bolster the security and efficiency of cloud-native environments for various organizations.
