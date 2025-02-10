Left Menu

Nirmata's Meteoric Rise: A New Dawn in Cloud Security

US-based Nirmata has secured $9.6 million in funding led by Peak XV's Surge to enhance its cloud security solutions. With an operational focus in India, the company aims to expand its market reach and expedite product development to meet the increasing demand for fortified cloud-native environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:25 IST
Nirmata's Meteoric Rise: A New Dawn in Cloud Security
  • Country:
  • India

US-based cloud start-up Nirmata announced on Monday that it has successfully raised USD 9.6 million in a significant funding round led by Peak XV's Surge. The funding effort also saw participation from Dallas Venture Capital, Dreamit Ventures, along with existing backers Z5 Capital and Uncorrelated Ventures.

With half of its workforce based in India, Nirmata is poised to expand its operations in the region as part of its broader strategy to scale market initiatives and accelerate product development. The company is committed to addressing the growing demand for enhanced security and governance within the cloud-native ecosystem.

Nirmata's Co-Founder and CEO, Jim Bugwadia, emphasized the importance of this funding, stating that it underscores the strong market need for their solutions. The investment will empower the company to bolster the security and efficiency of cloud-native environments for various organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025