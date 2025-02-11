Left Menu

Musk's Bid to Reclaim OpenAI Sparks AI Industry Tensions

Elon Musk and his group propose a $97 billion bid to acquire OpenAI, intensifying an ongoing legal clash. The offer aims to return the AI firm to a nonprofit entity. OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman immediately rejected the proposal, humorously countering with a bid to buy X for $9.74 billion.

Updated: 11-02-2025 03:31 IST
A group of investors, spearheaded by Elon Musk, has announced an audacious $97 billion offer to acquire OpenAI. This bold move has amplified a legal conflict with the artificial intelligence entity Musk initially played a role in founding. The investor group, including Musk's own AI startup, xAI, and numerous investment firms, hopes to revert the ChatGPT creator to its original mission as a nonprofit research body, according to Musk's legal representative, Marc Toberoff.

However, the proposal met with swift dismissal from OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman. Altman took to Musk's social platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his rejection, saying, "no thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want."

Elon Musk had previously acquired Twitter, now rebranded as X, for $44 billion in 2022. This latest development adds a humorous twist to the ongoing narrative between these key figures in the tech industry.

