Elon Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid to Acquire OpenAI Nonprofit

Elon Musk, through a consortium, has made a $97.4 billion offer to purchase OpenAI's controlling nonprofit entity. This bid aims to prevent OpenAI's transition into a for-profit company, further intensifying Musk's conflict with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The proposal's acceptance remains uncertain.

Elon Musk has spearheaded a consortium in offering $97.4 billion to acquire the nonprofit controlling OpenAI. This move comes as a counter-measure to prevent OpenAI from becoming a for-profit entity, escalating Musk's ongoing disputes with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the future of the AI innovator.

The proposal, which follows Musk's historical tension with the company he co-founded, is drawing significant attention due to its implications on OpenAI's plans. OpenAI is currently focused on transitioning to a for-profit status to attract investment necessary for advancing its AI models, while Musk advocates for returning to an open-source and nonprofit mission.

The consortium includes Musk's newer AI venture xAI, alongside other significant financial entities. Despite the complexities involved, including antitrust considerations, the offer compels OpenAI's board to weigh its fiduciary responsibilities against other potential investments. A decision could greatly impact the company's future direction.

