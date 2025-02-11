Flipkart Commerce Cloud Partners with Persistent Systems for Global Expansion

Flipkart Commerce Cloud, the technological arm of India's renowned e-commerce platform Flipkart, has announced a significant partnership with Persistent Systems. Persistent Systems is known for its prowess in AI-driven digital engineering. This alliance aims to position FCC's advanced commerce solutions on an international stage, capitalizing on Persistent's integrative expertise.

Through this strategic collaboration, Persistent will aid in deploying FCC's Digital Commerce Solution, Retail Media Platform, and Pricing Tool to a global clientele. This initiative seeks to streamline retailers' operations while enhancing customer experience, directly leveraging Flipkart's vast experience in e-commerce and Persistent's technical know-how.

The partnership highlights FCC's goal to deliver scalable cloud services tailored for the rapidly evolving e-commerce space. Combining intelligent engineering and industry insights, FCC and Persistent aim to redefine e-commerce capabilities, ensuring a seamless digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

