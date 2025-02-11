Government's Cyber Fight: AI to Track 'Mule' Accounts

The Indian government has announced plans to employ Artificial Intelligence to trace 'mule' bank accounts where cybercriminals hide their stolen funds, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah revealed these measures during a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs, focusing on 'Cyber Security and Cyber Crime'.

Shah highlighted that 805 apps and 3,266 website links have already been blocked on recommendations from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, while 399 banks and financial entities are now involved in efforts to track suspicious activities. Thanks to these initiatives, over 19 lakh mule accounts have been identified, and transactions worth Rs 2,038 crore have been thwarted.

The government ensures the closure of such accounts before they become functional, utilizing AI in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India and other banks. This aligns with their mission to secure cyberspace amidst India's growing digital landscape, which accounts for a significant share of the global digital economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)