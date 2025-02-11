Left Menu

Government's Cyber Fight: AI to Track 'Mule' Accounts

The Indian government plans to leverage Artificial Intelligence to detect 'mule' bank accounts used by cybercriminals to stash swindled money. As per Union Home Minister Amit Shah, this effort includes partnerships with banks and financial entities, blocking suspicious apps and websites, and enhancing national cyber security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:13 IST
Government's Cyber Fight: AI to Track 'Mule' Accounts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced plans to employ Artificial Intelligence to trace 'mule' bank accounts where cybercriminals hide their stolen funds, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah revealed these measures during a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs, focusing on 'Cyber Security and Cyber Crime'.

Shah highlighted that 805 apps and 3,266 website links have already been blocked on recommendations from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, while 399 banks and financial entities are now involved in efforts to track suspicious activities. Thanks to these initiatives, over 19 lakh mule accounts have been identified, and transactions worth Rs 2,038 crore have been thwarted.

The government ensures the closure of such accounts before they become functional, utilizing AI in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India and other banks. This aligns with their mission to secure cyberspace amidst India's growing digital landscape, which accounts for a significant share of the global digital economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025