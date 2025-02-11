Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Steel and Aluminum Showdown

In a bold move this week, President Donald Trump escalated tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to a flat 25% without exceptions. Aiming to revitalize domestic industries, this decision marks a significant shift with potential global trade implications.

A significant portion of U.S. steel consumption, about 25%, is imported. Notable suppliers include Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Although China remains a leading global steel producer, it contributes minimally to U.S. imports due to previous tariff measures.

The scenario for aluminum shows a deeper U.S. reliance on foreign imports, with Canada being a major supplier. As Canadian exports reached 3.2 million tons last year, they overshadowed collective imports from the subsequent largest suppliers, the United Arab Emirates and China.

