CleverTap's Rise: Personalized Engagement Platform Recognized by Gartner

In a notable achievement, CleverTap, a leading customer engagement platform, has been positioned as a Niche Player in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for personalization engines. This selection underscores the platform's prowess in harnessing AI-driven personalization across various industries.

The accolade highlights CleverTap's comprehensive suite of tools, designed to elevate customer experiences through customer data platforms and advanced analytics. Brands across sectors, including finance, retail, and entertainment, have successfully leveraged CleverTap to enhance their digital customer journeys.

Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Anand Jain commented, saying the recognition reflects CleverTap's commitment to innovative, customer-centric solutions. The platform has seen significant growth by integrating advanced AI capabilities into their offerings, ensuring meaningful engagements and measurable growth for its users.

