Artificial Intelligence: Redefining Work, Not Replacing It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the public that while AI may change the nature of work, it does not eliminate jobs. He encourages investment in skill development to prepare for an AI-driven future. Modi emphasized India's achievements in AI and called for global cooperation and standards for AI governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed concerns about job losses due to artificial intelligence, emphasizing that while technology alters the nature of work, it does not eliminate it. He highlighted the creation of new types of jobs and the importance of investing in skills development to prepare for an AI-driven future.

Co-chairing the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi stated that AI is reshaping various sectors, including economy, security, and society, enhancing lives in health, education, and agriculture. Modi advocated for pooling resources, developing open-source systems, and building trust and transparency within AI.

Modi highlighted India's advancements in AI infrastructure and public-private partnerships, offering low-cost digital solutions to startups. He also called for collective global efforts to establish AI governance and standards, emphasizing that humans remain key to defining our future in the face of rapid AI development.

