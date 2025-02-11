Left Menu

Instagram's Teen Protection Rollout: Safeguarding India's Youth

Meta has expanded Instagram Teen Accounts to India, aiming to protect young users. This expansion includes privacy enhancements, parental oversight, and strengthened age verification. The move addresses privacy risks, cyberbullying, and exposure concerns while creating a secure online space for teens by mandating restricted use and enhanced safety settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:24 IST
  • India

Meta has announced the launch of Instagram Teen Accounts in India, a move that aims to provide comprehensive protection for young users. This expansion is set to deliver a secure online environment by integrating features that limit unwanted interactions, enhance privacy settings, and allow for greater parental oversight. In an effort to fortify age-related security, Instagram will employ stringent age verification measures, ensuring that minors cannot misrepresent their age to access less restrictive accounts.

The introduction of these safety settings comes in response to global and local concerns regarding the adverse impact of social media on young minds. With the Indian government drafting Digital Personal Data Protection Rules to regulate child user accounts, Instagram's initiative aligns with increasing calls for safety and accountability. Parents will have mechanisms to monitor and manage their children's digital experiences, from adjusting privacy settings to supervising screen time.

Natasha Jog, Director of Public Policy India at Instagram, emphasized the significance of this development in cultivating a responsible digital environment for teens. Instagram's enhanced protections focus on mitigating issues like cyberbullying and exposure to inappropriate content, ensuring that teens engage positively and safely. These safeguards are set by default for users under 16, restricting unsafe interactions and content exposure, with parental consent required for less restrictive adjustments.

