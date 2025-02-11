Left Menu

IIT-Kharagpur Professor Honored as ACM Fellow

Professor Sudip Misra from IIT-Kharagpur has been honored as an ACM Fellow, being the only choice from India among 55 recipients this year. Recognized for his contributions to IoT networks, Misra will be inducted in San Francisco. ACM fosters collaboration among computing professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:38 IST
In a landmark achievement, Professor Sudip Misra of IIT-Kharagpur has been honored with the prestigious title of Fellow by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

Prof. Misra is the sole recipient from India this year, recognized for his significant contributions to intelligent service-centric sensing and sustainable data processing in large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) networks.

The induction ceremony for the 55 ACM Fellows will be held in San Francisco, marking a momentous occasion for the participating computing educators, researchers, and professionals.

