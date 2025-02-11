IIT-Kharagpur Professor Honored as ACM Fellow

In a landmark achievement, Professor Sudip Misra of IIT-Kharagpur has been honored with the prestigious title of Fellow by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

Prof. Misra is the sole recipient from India this year, recognized for his significant contributions to intelligent service-centric sensing and sustainable data processing in large-scale Internet of Things (IoT) networks.

The induction ceremony for the 55 ACM Fellows will be held in San Francisco, marking a momentous occasion for the participating computing educators, researchers, and professionals.

