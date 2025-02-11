Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Narrows Losses and Speeds Up 5G Rollout

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea reported a narrowed loss of Rs 6,609.3 crore for the December quarter. Revenue increased over 4% compared to last year. The company's ARPU climbed to Rs 173. CEO Akshaya Moondra highlighted ongoing investments and plans for 5G rollout, backed by fresh equity capital and governmental support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:15 IST
Vodafone Idea Narrows Losses and Speeds Up 5G Rollout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vodafone Idea, a prominent telecom operator, revealed a reduced loss figure of Rs 6,609.3 crore for the December quarter, marking an improvement from the previous year's Rs 6,985.9 crore.

The company witnessed a rise in revenue to Rs 11,117.3 crore during the quarter, surpassing the same period last year's figure by more than 4%. The average revenue per user (ARPU) also saw an increase, reaching Rs 173, up from Rs 166 in the preceding quarter.

CEO Akshaya Moondra emphasized the company's ongoing investments, noting the accelerated rollout of 5G services, and highlighted the infusion of Rs 19.1 billion from promoters. Continued supportive policies from the government, including a bank guarantee waiver, align with Vodafone Idea's planned network expansion investment of Rs 500-550 billion over three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025