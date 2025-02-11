Vodafone Idea Narrows Losses and Speeds Up 5G Rollout

Vodafone Idea, a prominent telecom operator, revealed a reduced loss figure of Rs 6,609.3 crore for the December quarter, marking an improvement from the previous year's Rs 6,985.9 crore.

The company witnessed a rise in revenue to Rs 11,117.3 crore during the quarter, surpassing the same period last year's figure by more than 4%. The average revenue per user (ARPU) also saw an increase, reaching Rs 173, up from Rs 166 in the preceding quarter.

CEO Akshaya Moondra emphasized the company's ongoing investments, noting the accelerated rollout of 5G services, and highlighted the infusion of Rs 19.1 billion from promoters. Continued supportive policies from the government, including a bank guarantee waiver, align with Vodafone Idea's planned network expansion investment of Rs 500-550 billion over three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)