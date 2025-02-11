Left Menu

Scandron Unveils India's Most Powerful CargoDrone: CargoMax 20KHC

A Bengaluru-based startup, Scandron, introduced India's most powerful cargo drone, CargoMax 20KHC, at Aero India 2025. With a 200kg payload and 15km range, it targets Indian armed forces. Cost challenges exist, but potential for commercial use in future is promising. Additional drones showcased include SkyKrane 40 and ScanD suite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:15 IST
Scandron Unveils India's Most Powerful CargoDrone: CargoMax 20KHC

Scandron, a startup based in Bengaluru, has taken a significant leap in drone technology by launching the CargoMax 20KHC.

At Aero India 2025, CEO Arjun Naik highlighted its impressive 200kg payload, unmatched so far in India.

Targeted at the Indian armed forces, the drone offers pilotless operations over a 15km range and boasts capabilities for diverse terrains like high altitude and desert.

Despite its current non-viable commercial cost, Naik is optimistic about its future competitiveness with the advent of drone last mile delivery concepts.

The event also featured the debut of Scandron's SkyKrane 40 and ScanD suite, underscoring their innovation prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025