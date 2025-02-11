Scandron Unveils India's Most Powerful CargoDrone: CargoMax 20KHC

Scandron, a startup based in Bengaluru, has taken a significant leap in drone technology by launching the CargoMax 20KHC.

At Aero India 2025, CEO Arjun Naik highlighted its impressive 200kg payload, unmatched so far in India.

Targeted at the Indian armed forces, the drone offers pilotless operations over a 15km range and boasts capabilities for diverse terrains like high altitude and desert.

Despite its current non-viable commercial cost, Naik is optimistic about its future competitiveness with the advent of drone last mile delivery concepts.

The event also featured the debut of Scandron's SkyKrane 40 and ScanD suite, underscoring their innovation prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)