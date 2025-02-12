Canine Champions Compete for Top Honors at Westminster

Bourbon, a whippet, Mercedes, a German shepherd, and Comet, a shih tzu, have secured their spots in the 'Best in Show' competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. The highly esteemed event features winners from Monday's group contests advancing further.

Tuesday's competition highlights include Golden retrievers, huskies, and Irish setters competing in various groups such as sporting, working, and terrier. Among the winners, Comet topped the toy category, while Neal, a bichon frises, excelled in the non-sporting division. Meanwhile, Mercedes dominated the working group and Bourbon shone among the hounds.

This year's competition sees over 2,500 dogs from all 50 states gathering in New York City, aiming for the Best in Show title—a testament to their pedigree that brings prestige and a trophy. Madison Square Garden hosts the show, reinstating a grand tradition last held there in 2020, with additional agility contests at the Jacob Javits Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)