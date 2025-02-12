Left Menu

Canine Champions Compete for Top Honors at Westminster

Bourbon the whippet, Mercedes the German shepherd, and Comet the shih tzu are among the champions advancing to the Westminster Kennel Club's 'Best in Show' contest, with more than 2,500 dogs competing. The prestigious event takes place at New York City's Madison Square Garden, returning there for the first time in four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 02:02 IST
Canine Champions Compete for Top Honors at Westminster

Bourbon, a whippet, Mercedes, a German shepherd, and Comet, a shih tzu, have secured their spots in the 'Best in Show' competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. The highly esteemed event features winners from Monday's group contests advancing further.

Tuesday's competition highlights include Golden retrievers, huskies, and Irish setters competing in various groups such as sporting, working, and terrier. Among the winners, Comet topped the toy category, while Neal, a bichon frises, excelled in the non-sporting division. Meanwhile, Mercedes dominated the working group and Bourbon shone among the hounds.

This year's competition sees over 2,500 dogs from all 50 states gathering in New York City, aiming for the Best in Show title—a testament to their pedigree that brings prestige and a trophy. Madison Square Garden hosts the show, reinstating a grand tradition last held there in 2020, with additional agility contests at the Jacob Javits Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025