EU-US Tariff Talks: Balancing Trade and Sovereignty

The European Union is open to negotiations with the United States on reciprocal tariff agreements, but it is steadfast in protecting its legislative rights in areas like taxation and digital platforms, according to Bernd Lange, the chair of the European Parliament's trade committee.

As President Trump directs his economic team to prepare plans for reciprocal tariffs targeting nations with tariffs on U.S. imports, including those implementing digital services taxes on U.S. companies, Lange indicates possible collaboration on import tariffs and purchasing American products such as LNG.

Lange warns that undue U.S. influence could activate the EU's Anti-Coercion Instrument, which enables countermeasures like limiting trade in services. Additionally, the EU's broader perspective on the auto sector reveals discrepancies in tariffs, emphasizing the U.S.'s 25% duty on light-duty trucks where market differences lie.

