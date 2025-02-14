Left Menu

EU-US Tariff Talks: Balancing Trade and Sovereignty

The European Union emphasizes its stance on not compromising its right to regulate taxation and digital platforms while negotiating reciprocal tariffs with the United States. As U.S. President Trump pushes for reciprocal tariffs, EU's Bernd Lange stresses the inviolability of EU legislation, hinting at potential countermeasures if pressured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 19:45 IST
EU-US Tariff Talks: Balancing Trade and Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is open to negotiations with the United States on reciprocal tariff agreements, but it is steadfast in protecting its legislative rights in areas like taxation and digital platforms, according to Bernd Lange, the chair of the European Parliament's trade committee.

As President Trump directs his economic team to prepare plans for reciprocal tariffs targeting nations with tariffs on U.S. imports, including those implementing digital services taxes on U.S. companies, Lange indicates possible collaboration on import tariffs and purchasing American products such as LNG.

Lange warns that undue U.S. influence could activate the EU's Anti-Coercion Instrument, which enables countermeasures like limiting trade in services. Additionally, the EU's broader perspective on the auto sector reveals discrepancies in tariffs, emphasizing the U.S.'s 25% duty on light-duty trucks where market differences lie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025