Left Menu

USDA Welcomes Musk's Efficiency Team Amid Rollins Confirmation

Brooke Rollins, newly confirmed as U.S. Agriculture Secretary, announced the collaboration with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team at the USDA. The team has been operational for several weeks, aiming to enhance the department's efficiency, effectiveness, and speed through cost-cutting measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:20 IST
USDA Welcomes Musk's Efficiency Team Amid Rollins Confirmation

Brooke Rollins, the freshly confirmed U.S. Agriculture Secretary, revealed on Friday that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team has been active within her department for close to three weeks.

In her welcome address at the USDA headquarters, Rollins expressed her support for the efficiency-driven initiative, stating it aims to overhaul and enhance the department's operational speed, strength, and efficiency. Her confirmation by the Senate occurred just the day before her announcement.

Rollins further emphasized that the DOGE team would receive comprehensive access to all USDA departments, highlighting the government's commitment to fostering significant improvements through collaborative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025