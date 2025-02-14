USDA Welcomes Musk's Efficiency Team Amid Rollins Confirmation
Brooke Rollins, newly confirmed as U.S. Agriculture Secretary, announced the collaboration with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team at the USDA. The team has been operational for several weeks, aiming to enhance the department's efficiency, effectiveness, and speed through cost-cutting measures.
Brooke Rollins, the freshly confirmed U.S. Agriculture Secretary, revealed on Friday that Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team has been active within her department for close to three weeks.
In her welcome address at the USDA headquarters, Rollins expressed her support for the efficiency-driven initiative, stating it aims to overhaul and enhance the department's operational speed, strength, and efficiency. Her confirmation by the Senate occurred just the day before her announcement.
Rollins further emphasized that the DOGE team would receive comprehensive access to all USDA departments, highlighting the government's commitment to fostering significant improvements through collaborative efforts.
