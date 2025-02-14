Left Menu

U.S. Crisis Response Teams Hampered by Aid Agency Dismantling

The U.S. Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DARTs) can no longer provide crisis assistance due to the dismantling of USAID by the Trump administration. Existing teams face operational challenges, and future teams can't be formed. This jeopardizes rapid aid in global emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:31 IST
U.S. Crisis Response Teams Hampered by Aid Agency Dismantling

The dismantling of the U.S. foreign aid agency by the Trump administration has left the renowned Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DARTs) unable to deploy in major emergencies, according to nine informed sources.

DARTs, known for rapid mobilization during crises, face unprecedented challenges due to internal restrictions and staffing reductions. A freeze in USAID funding has already affected teams in Afghanistan, Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine, hindering their operations.

With USAID staff barred from their Washington headquarters and lacking electronic access, assembling new DARTs is impossible. The Trump administration's plans to integrate USAID into the State Department cast further doubt on the system's future effectiveness amid global crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025