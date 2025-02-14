U.S. Crisis Response Teams Hampered by Aid Agency Dismantling

The dismantling of the U.S. foreign aid agency by the Trump administration has left the renowned Disaster Assistance Response Teams (DARTs) unable to deploy in major emergencies, according to nine informed sources.

DARTs, known for rapid mobilization during crises, face unprecedented challenges due to internal restrictions and staffing reductions. A freeze in USAID funding has already affected teams in Afghanistan, Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine, hindering their operations.

With USAID staff barred from their Washington headquarters and lacking electronic access, assembling new DARTs is impossible. The Trump administration's plans to integrate USAID into the State Department cast further doubt on the system's future effectiveness amid global crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)