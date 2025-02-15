TSMC's Bold Move: Taking Control of Intel's Chipmaking Saga

In a significant development in the global semiconductor industry, Taiwan's TSMC, the largest chipmaker on the planet, is evaluating the possibility of acquiring a controlling stake in Intel's American factories. The move, reportedly encouraged by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, underscores efforts to bolster U.S. prominence in the chip sector.

Early-stage negotiations signal a possible transformation where TSMC could fully operate Intel's semiconductor factories, giving Intel a crucial financial boost amid struggles with maintaining its manufacturing lead. Such a partnership, however, would demand extensive operational modifications within Intel's infrastructure to accommodate TSMC's unique techniques.

The potential deal raises strategic questions for Intel, particularly regarding its continued dual role in design and manufacturing, which could see it transition to a model similar to fabless companies. The implications for global trade, amid tariff discussions, add further complexity to the proposed collaboration.

