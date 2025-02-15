OpenAI Rejects Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid, Cites Commitment to Nonprofit Mission

OpenAI has declined a $97.4 billion acquisition proposal from Elon Musk's consortium, reinforcing its commitment to a nonprofit mission. The rejection underscores OpenAI's strategic direction as it seeks to retain capital and leadership in artificial intelligence development.

This move by Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but later departed, signals his ongoing disagreement with its for-profit strategy. Since Musk's departure, OpenAI has attracted significant funding, prompting Musk to accuse the company of straying from its original mission. His consortium included investors like Valor Equity Partners, Baron Capital, and Ari Emanuel.

Despite Musk's legal actions attempting to block OpenAI's for-profit transition, the board remains steadfast in its mission to ensure artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity. The dispute adds another chapter to the long-standing rivalry between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

(With inputs from agencies.)