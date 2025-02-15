Left Menu

OpenAI Rejects Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid, Cites Commitment to Nonprofit Mission

OpenAI firmly rejected a $97.4 billion offer from Elon Musk's consortium, reinforcing its nonprofit mission. Musk's bid aimed to prevent OpenAI's for-profit transition, sparking legal conflict following Musk's past allegations of mission breach. OpenAI insists on remaining a nonprofit, securing AGI benefits for humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 04:10 IST
OpenAI has declined a $97.4 billion acquisition proposal from Elon Musk's consortium, reinforcing its commitment to a nonprofit mission. The rejection underscores OpenAI's strategic direction as it seeks to retain capital and leadership in artificial intelligence development.

This move by Musk, who co-founded OpenAI but later departed, signals his ongoing disagreement with its for-profit strategy. Since Musk's departure, OpenAI has attracted significant funding, prompting Musk to accuse the company of straying from its original mission. His consortium included investors like Valor Equity Partners, Baron Capital, and Ari Emanuel.

Despite Musk's legal actions attempting to block OpenAI's for-profit transition, the board remains steadfast in its mission to ensure artificial general intelligence (AGI) benefits all of humanity. The dispute adds another chapter to the long-standing rivalry between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

