Xi Jinping's Symposium: Navigating China's Tech Future Amid U.S. Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping convened a symposium with top business leaders to discuss bolstering the private sector amid economic challenges and growing U.S.-China tensions. The meeting aimed at boosting private-sector confidence and promoting business expansion domestically and abroad, vital for China's tech competition with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 11:47 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed key business leaders, including Alibaba's Jack Ma and Huawei's Ren Zhengfei, at a high-level symposium on Monday, as reported by state media. The event takes place amidst an economic slowdown and escalating tensions between China and the United States.

The symposium, held at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, saw attendees like Xiaomi's Lei Jun and BYD's Wang Chuanfu, according to footage released by CCTV. Notably, Tencent's Pony Ma was also said to be present, though specifics of Xi's speech and the discussions remain under wraps.

Sources indicated that the meeting aimed to revitalize private sector confidence by encouraging expansion domestically and internationally, especially crucial in light of the ongoing China-U.S. tech rivalry. Investor sentiment has been buoyed by the meeting's potential to influence China's tech trajectory, amplified by innovations like DeepSeek's AI platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

