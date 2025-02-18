Schneider Electric: Shaping a Sustainable Future at ELECRAMA 2025
Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management, will serve as the Official Sustainability Theme Sponsor of ELECRAMA 2025 in New Delhi. The company will exhibit its innovative solutions aimed at advancing sustainability and connectivity. Their participation reinforces their commitment to progressing towards a sustainable energy future.
Schneider Electric, renowned for its leadership in energy management and automation, will play a principal role as the 'Official Sustainability Theme Sponsor' at ELECRAMA 2025, the world's largest electrical expo, held in New Delhi. Following a successful partnership in 2023, Schneider Electric aims to underscore its commitment to sustainability by showcasing its innovative solutions at the event.
The presence of Schneider Electric and Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation at ELECRAMA 2025 marks their intent to drive forward a more connected and sustainable India. Their '2 Brands 2 Sales' model empowers them to introduce cutting-edge products across various applications and segments, highlighting their role as pioneers in the digital transformation of energy management.
With large exhibition booths and an integrated marketing campaign, Schneider Electric seeks to connect with industry leaders and stakeholders, advocating for sustainable innovations and advancements. Their efforts at ELECRAMA 2025 are emblematic of their longstanding dedication to achieving a net-zero energy future by 2070 through impactful engagements and solutions.
