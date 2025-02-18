DTDC Express Unveils DIVA 2.0: A Breakthrough in Intelligent Logistics

DTDC Express, a leading firm in logistics solutions, announced the introduction of DIVA 2.0, a groundbreaking conversational AI tool tailored for the industry.

This latest technology, now operational on the MyDTDC app and website, is set to redefine customer interactions with its advanced AI capabilities, including real-time language support in 17 regional Indian dialects.

With machine learning integration and enhanced Natural Language Understanding (NLU), DIVA 2.0 not only boosts operational efficiency but also personalizes customer experiences, illustrating DTDC's forward-thinking approach to intelligent logistics.

