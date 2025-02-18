Plus500 Ltd Announces $200M Shareholder Windfall
Plus500 Ltd has revealed a substantial shareholder return of $200 million, comprising $110 million in share buybacks and $90 million in dividends. The company reports a 30% increase in new customers, totaling 118,010 in FY 2024, and anticipates aligning its FY 2025 performance with market expectations.
Plus500 Ltd has announced a significant shareholder return amounting to $200 million today, which includes $110 million dedicated to share buybacks. This move showcases the company's robust financial status and commitment to rewarding its investors.
The company expressed confidence in its future prospects, further highlighting the returns include a total of $90 million in dividends. This financial strategy indicates Plus500's strong performance and adherence to shareholder interests.
With a 30% rise in the number of new customers, reaching 118,010 in FY 2024, Plus500 expects its financial performance for FY 2025 to align with current market expectations, reinforcing its positive outlook.
