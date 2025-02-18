PURE EV and JioThings Unite to Revolutionize Electric Two-Wheelers

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV has teamed up with JioThings, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, to enhance its vehicles with smart digital clusters and telematics.

This partnership will explore the implementation of JioThings' end-to-end IoT solutions in PURE EV's products to boost functionality and interactivity.

Enabled by 4G connectivity, the integration allows real-time vehicle performance monitoring, offering customers valuable insights for efficient operation. This initiative is seen as pivotal in transforming the EV ecosystem.

