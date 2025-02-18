Left Menu

PURE EV and JioThings Unite to Revolutionize Electric Two-Wheelers

PURE EV partners with JioThings to integrate smart digital clusters and telematics into electric two-wheelers. The collaboration introduces 4G connectivity, enhancing vehicle performance monitoring through IoT solutions. This partnership aims to redefine the EV ecosystem, offering enhanced connectivity and functionality for a sustainable transportation future.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV has teamed up with JioThings, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, to enhance its vehicles with smart digital clusters and telematics.

This partnership will explore the implementation of JioThings' end-to-end IoT solutions in PURE EV's products to boost functionality and interactivity.

Enabled by 4G connectivity, the integration allows real-time vehicle performance monitoring, offering customers valuable insights for efficient operation. This initiative is seen as pivotal in transforming the EV ecosystem.

