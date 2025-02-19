Cosmic Observations and Global Maneuvers: A New Epoch in Space Technology

President Donald Trump's government has sparked controversy by targeting vital sectors within the federal workforce, namely at the Internal Revenue Service, affecting thousands of employees as part of broader workforce reductions. This move comes amidst tax season as the administration plans unprecedented changes to the U.S. civil service.

In a leap for astronomy, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is offering unprecedented insights into the supermassive black hole at our galaxy's core. The telescope captures dynamic phenomena as material succumbs to intense gravitational forces, shedding light on processes around Sagittarius A* that were previously elusive to astronomers.

Amid geopolitical tensions, Vietnam aims to welcome Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet following U.S. tariff discussions. The country will permit Starlink operations while allowing full ownership for local affiliates. Simultaneously, Russia named Yuri Borisov as the special representative for international space collaboration, signaling evolving strategies in global space ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)