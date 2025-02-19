Malaysia's Data Center Boom: Opportunities and Challenges

Winson Lau, a Malaysian fish breeder, is grappling with challenges from the swift growth of data centers in Johor province. These facilities, pivotal for tech companies as AI system demand increases, are consuming large quantities of water and electricity, impacting local businesses like Lau's, which relies heavily on these resources.

Malaysia's data center industry, the fastest expanding in Southeast Asia, is seen as an opportunity to boost the economy by creating high-paying jobs, especially after the setbacks of the late 1990s Asian financial crisis. Yet, experts caution about overstating the economic impact, highlighting the low job creation and significant resource consumption associated with data centers.

The controversy intensifies as the global competition for tech infrastructure rises, with Malaysia positioned as an attractive option due to its affordable land, power excess, and tax benefits. As Malaysia steps up amidst Singapore's cautious approach, questions about sustainability and long-term benefits linger.

(With inputs from agencies.)