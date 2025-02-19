Left Menu

BAE Systems Secures Record-Breaking Orders Amid Strong Defense Demand

BAE Systems has secured orders worth 33.7 billion pounds for 2024, boosting its backlog to a record 77.8 billion pounds. The company reported a 14% increase in underlying earnings and revenue, driven by strong demand for advanced defense systems. Confidence remains high for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:56 IST
BAE Systems has announced a substantial boost in its order book, with contracts totaling 33.7 billion pounds secured for 2024. This development elevates its backlog to an unprecedented 77.8 billion pounds, underscoring a robust demand for advanced combat vehicles and fighter jet, submarine, and frigate technologies.

The company, regarded as Britain's largest defence enterprise, expressed optimism for the upcoming year. This confidence follows an alignment with analyst expectations, as underlying earnings surged by 14% to reach 3.02 billion pounds on revenues of 28.34 billion pounds, which also marked a 14% growth. Chief Executive Charles Woodburn emphasized the strength of their current position, highlighting the exceptional visibility provided by their expansive order backlog and the enduring viability of their business model.

'We remain confident in sustaining the positive momentum of our business into the future,' Woodburn affirmed, reflecting a broad optimism within the company as it navigates into the next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

