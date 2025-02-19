Probus Smart Things Secures $5 Million to Revolutionize Smart Grid Tech

New-Delhi based startup Probus Smart Things has successfully raised $5 million in its latest funding round, led prominently by Unicorn India Ventures. The recently acquired capital is earmarked for scaling the company's communication technology within smart grid and renewable energy sectors.

The investment round was a blend of equity and debt, with participation from Indian and US family offices. Probus intends to channel this funding towards the advancement of its AI integration efforts with their existing patented communication and networking stacks.

Having raised over $8 million to date, Probus plans to leverage its enhanced funds strategically, focusing on expanding their technology's application across various sectors. This fresh investment will significantly bolster their ambition to innovate and synchronize AI capabilities with smart grid technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)