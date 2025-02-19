Left Menu

Probus Smart Things Secures $5 Million to Revolutionize Smart Grid Tech

Probus Smart Things, a deeptech startup, has raised $5 million in a funding round steered by Unicorn India Ventures. The funds will enhance their communication technology within smart grid and renewable energy sectors, alongside boosting AI integration capabilities with existing networking technologies. Additional funding was sourced from Indian and US family offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:24 IST
Probus Smart Things Secures $5 Million to Revolutionize Smart Grid Tech
  • Country:
  • India

New-Delhi based startup Probus Smart Things has successfully raised $5 million in its latest funding round, led prominently by Unicorn India Ventures. The recently acquired capital is earmarked for scaling the company's communication technology within smart grid and renewable energy sectors.

The investment round was a blend of equity and debt, with participation from Indian and US family offices. Probus intends to channel this funding towards the advancement of its AI integration efforts with their existing patented communication and networking stacks.

Having raised over $8 million to date, Probus plans to leverage its enhanced funds strategically, focusing on expanding their technology's application across various sectors. This fresh investment will significantly bolster their ambition to innovate and synchronize AI capabilities with smart grid technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025