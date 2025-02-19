Apple's iPhone 16e: Revolutionizing Mid-Range Smartphone Market

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16e, its latest budget-friendly smartphone aimed at expanding its reach in the competitive mid-range market, currently dominated by Samsung and Huawei. With a price point of $599, the 16e integrates artificial intelligence capabilities akin to Apple's flagship models, powered by a powerful chip and offering access to ChatGPT functionalities.

Significantly, the 16e introduces the new C1 chip, Apple's first in-house modem, signaling a notable shift from Qualcomm chips previously used. The phone, which foregoes the SE series naming, aims to capture the attention of customers in cost-sensitive regions, such as Europe and China, and supports various features right out of the box.

The iPhone 16e, available in black and white, comes without a wide-angle lens, a factor differentiating it from pricier models. It will be available for pre-order beginning February 21, with shipments commencing on February 28, across 59 countries, including the U.S., China, and India. With this release, Apple is realigning its strategy after discontinuing the SE and iPhone 14 models in the European Union over USB Type-C compliance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)