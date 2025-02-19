Left Menu

Elon Musk's Team DOGE Aims to Revamp U.S. Airspace

Elon Musk's specialized team, DOGE, is collaborating with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help modernize the U.S. national airspace. Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau announced that DOGE is visiting various FAA facilities to engineer solutions that ensure the airspace remains open and safe during modernization efforts.

Elon Musk's dedicated government downsizing team, known as DOGE, is stepping into the aviation sector to assist in the modernization of the U.S. national airspace. This was confirmed by the acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday.

Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau revealed that the DOGE team, which made a visit to the Air Traffic Control command center in Warrenton, Virginia, on Monday, will extend its efforts to other crucial FAA facilities. These include a planned visit to the FAA headquarters.

"We are seeking their invaluable collaboration to devise engineering solutions that will allow us to keep the airspace both operational and secure," Rocheleau conveyed in an email to FAA employees acquired by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

