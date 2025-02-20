Left Menu

EU Seeks Win-Win Trade Talks with Trump's Administration

European Union trade officials expressed interest in mutually beneficial trade agreements with U.S. President Donald Trump. They are ready to discuss reducing tariffs on goods such as motor vehicles. Commissioner Maros Sefcovic aimed to avoid unilateral U.S. tariffs and European retaliation during talks in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:34 IST
EU Seeks Win-Win Trade Talks with Trump's Administration
  • Country:
  • United States

In a concerted effort to foster transatlantic trade cooperation, European Union trade officials announced their interest on Wednesday in forging mutually beneficial agreements with the Trump administration.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU's commissioner for trade and economic security, underscored the bloc's willingness to discuss reducing or eliminating tariffs on motor vehicles and other goods during an event at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

Sefcovic emphasized the importance of avoiding unilateral U.S. tariffs and European retaliation, stating, "The EU is interested in making deals – deals that foster fairness, burden-sharing, and mutual benefits." He planned to convey these priorities to his American counterparts later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025