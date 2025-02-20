EU Seeks Win-Win Trade Talks with Trump's Administration

In a concerted effort to foster transatlantic trade cooperation, European Union trade officials announced their interest on Wednesday in forging mutually beneficial agreements with the Trump administration.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU's commissioner for trade and economic security, underscored the bloc's willingness to discuss reducing or eliminating tariffs on motor vehicles and other goods during an event at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

Sefcovic emphasized the importance of avoiding unilateral U.S. tariffs and European retaliation, stating, "The EU is interested in making deals – deals that foster fairness, burden-sharing, and mutual benefits." He planned to convey these priorities to his American counterparts later in the day.

