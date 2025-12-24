Shanghai Stock Surge: Sixth Winning Streak Marks Market Highs

Shanghai's stock market demonstrated robust performance, marking its sixth consecutive advance, a streak not seen since July, as regional markets supported the rise.

Chinese AI firms are the focus of global investors, seeking diversification amid Wall Street's speculative concerns. The Shanghai index has effectively climbed 17.6% this year.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose, closing for Christmas festivities. Analysts, like those at Goldman Sachs, foresee a slower, yet persistent bull run, with Chinese stocks potentially growing 38% by 2027.

