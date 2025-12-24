Shanghai Stock Surge: Sixth Winning Streak Marks Market Highs
Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks concluded a winning session, led by a steadfast Shanghai Composite index reaching its sixth consecutive rise, the longest since July. Investor optimism in Chinese AI firms surged, despite Wall Street concerns over speculation. Analysts forecast continued growth, albeit at a slower pace.
Shanghai's stock market demonstrated robust performance, marking its sixth consecutive advance, a streak not seen since July, as regional markets supported the rise.
Chinese AI firms are the focus of global investors, seeking diversification amid Wall Street's speculative concerns. The Shanghai index has effectively climbed 17.6% this year.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose, closing for Christmas festivities. Analysts, like those at Goldman Sachs, foresee a slower, yet persistent bull run, with Chinese stocks potentially growing 38% by 2027.
