Left Menu

Shanghai Stock Surge: Sixth Winning Streak Marks Market Highs

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks concluded a winning session, led by a steadfast Shanghai Composite index reaching its sixth consecutive rise, the longest since July. Investor optimism in Chinese AI firms surged, despite Wall Street concerns over speculation. Analysts forecast continued growth, albeit at a slower pace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:57 IST
Shanghai Stock Surge: Sixth Winning Streak Marks Market Highs

Shanghai's stock market demonstrated robust performance, marking its sixth consecutive advance, a streak not seen since July, as regional markets supported the rise.

Chinese AI firms are the focus of global investors, seeking diversification amid Wall Street's speculative concerns. The Shanghai index has effectively climbed 17.6% this year.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose, closing for Christmas festivities. Analysts, like those at Goldman Sachs, foresee a slower, yet persistent bull run, with Chinese stocks potentially growing 38% by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025