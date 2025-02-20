Cygiene: Empowering Citizens Against Cyber Threats

In a significant initiative to boost cyber awareness, a programme titled 'Cygiene' took place at the Guru Gobind Singh University East Campus Auditorium in Shahdara district during Delhi Police Week. Aimed primarily at the general public and senior citizens, the event commenced at 3 pm on Wednesday with an educational session about cyber hygiene.

An official highlighted the importance of raising cyber awareness among senior citizens, who are more vulnerable to scams. Complementing the event, a free health check-up was provided to ensure the wellbeing of the senior attendees. Alongside, a lively Pentomime show added an engaging dimension to the awareness campaign.

DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam stressed the necessity of digital vigilance in a world where cyber frauds are rising. Through interactive discussions, presentations, and activities, 'Cygiene' informed participants about the evolving landscape of cybercrimes and preventative measures. The event effectively encompassed the modus operandi of cyber-criminals, current trends, and safeguarding techniques.

