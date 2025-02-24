Elon Musk's Federal Overhaul: Chaos and Controversy in Trump's Administration

Elon Musk has stirred controversy with his demand that U.S. civil-service workers justify their jobs under President Donald Trump's administration. While some agencies have directed workers to comply, others have advised them to ignore the directive. Musk's ambitious plan to reduce the federal payroll has resulted in significant pushback.

Musk's initiative has already led to the layoff of over 20,000 workers, raising questions about the extent of his influence in the government. Amidst the upheaval, legal challenges have emerged, and the economy feels the impact, with companies collaborating with the government also resorting to layoffs.

In a dramatic turn, a federal judge has blocked Musk's team from accessing sensitive government records, citing privacy and security concerns. Despite the chaos, Musk continues to advocate for a $1 trillion budget cut, targeting waste and fraud in health and retirement benefits, underscoring his controversial approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)